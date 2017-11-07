LETTER: Stop wasting our money

Has someone at West Sussex County Council been looking at the wrong month? This is November not April 1st, April Fools’ Day.

This whole parking scheme to my mind is a total waste of time. We have a system that works. Brings in income to the council also to the city as well. If we do not have enough space in years to come then build a well designed two or three storey car park on the Cattle Market and North Street sites.

Yes park and ride would be beneficial to some but cheaper fares would be more acceptable. Just think of all the extra pollution driving round trying to find a space, you spot one, indicate, stop and select reverse gear only to notice that someone with a smaller car nips into the space you have found. Anger , road rage, fights break out, blood on the streets. Do you really want to see this happen.

If the county council is not careful with crackpot ideas like this it will destroy the whole commercial fabric of Chichester. This is already happening with myself and others living to the east.

When the Oving traffic lights do close it will take four times longer to reach the hospital. If you don’t believe this then try it for yourself.

Also we now find it much easier to shop at North Bersted, M&S, Sainsbury’s and much more, with no parking charge. So Chichester is already losing out. With the new retail parks planned and already open the city will lose even more footfall.

So throw this stupid idea in the bin and stop wasting our money. Spend the money on our children and the elderly.