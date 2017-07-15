LETTER: We will never get supermarket

I have very strong views on the subject of more houses going up in Midhurst and surrounding area.

Not only are the schools struggling with intake of children and the General Practice with patients, we also have to consider the bulk of more traffic in the villages and town, Midhurst now is a nightmare to get through without more traffic being added.

My opinion is that the council only really want houses to be built, why is it that poor old Midhurst has never had a decent sized supermarket, we are the only town who have to travel approximately ten or 12 miles to Chichester, Liphook, Haslemere, Petersfield, to do our shopping.

I have lived in this area all my life, we will never get a supermarket no matter what the public want, the council have always put housing first and even then they are far out of the price bracket for our future generations.