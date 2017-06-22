LETTER: Witterings needs a solution

Yet again this weekend we witnessed traffic chaos caused mainly by vehicles heading towards West Wittering beach.

Traffic in Chichester, the A27 bypass, the Manhood Peninsular and many surrounding villages came to a standstill for most of the day. Why on earth people were prepared to drive for an hour from places like London, queue for another 90 minutes around the bypass then queue for two to three hours from Stockbridge all the way to the Witterings car park is beyond me. I can only conclude that the heat must have affected their brains or they need their heads testing.

The result though for locals is pretty awful; anyone wanting to use a vehicle to get anywhere has no chance. Emergency services and public transport struggle.

Visitors think nothing of parking over footpaths, people’s driveways and relieving themselves in any place possible along the route.

I would like to know the air pollution figures for the weekend.

The Witterings Estate seem to be happy to collect tens of thousands of pounds in parking charges in a single day but are doing little to help the chaos they cause.

Their solution this weekend consisted of leaving some poor guy at the end of Stockbridge Road on Sunday holding a sign telling people the car park was full one in one out, which the sheep in cars promptly ignored.

Too little too late, this problem is not new the same thing happened last year and nothing has changed except it’s getting worse each year.

I do not know the solution; I am not a highways engineer or a traffic planner but something has to change. Perhaps we need an expert working group set up to address the problems, the cost of which should be funded in part by the Wittering Estate.