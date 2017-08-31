Another Ebernoe golf win for Sandy’s family

Sandy Barnett recruited her sons and a nephew and followed up last year’s win at the Ebernoe Church Golf Day with an even better score this year of 57 stableford points.

The Ebernoe Church Golf day this year was very different with the planned day was turning out to be the wettest August afternoon on record.

“Doughty souls arrived at Chiddingfold and generously supported the tombola and ate the hog roast and then sat in the club house and watched the rain,” said organiser Ann Tyrrell.

“The second effort was on a beautiful afternoon on August 23. Unfortunately a few teams were unable to play and some very kind substitutes took their places. Scoring in the Texas Scramble was terrific and the team scores were very close.”

An all Cowdray Park team including the senior mens captain, Mike Hughes and two lady past captains came second with 55 points.

Sandy’s father, grandad George Crouch’s team came third with 54 points.

GT. Stemp’s team (pictured) headed by Graham won the best all male team. The all ladies team prize was narrowly won by Wendy Street’s team.

The prize for the next best mixed team went to Tom Kenny, Vicky Warren , Simon Duncton and Mick Peacock with 51 points.

The most creative team name was won by ‘the Cowbelles’ which included Georgie Miller, Janet Poat, Sue Smith and Helen Chapman.

“All players had a great time playing and said how much they enjoyed the day. This even applied to the team where one of their members managed to end up with his golf trolley needing to be pulled out of a stream,” said Ann.

“Chiddingfold Golf Club were wonderful as hosts to the event. The generosity in providing a second date so that we could complete the competition is just an example of their helpfulness.”

Just over £1320 was raised for Holy Trinity Church Ebernoe.

