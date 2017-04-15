Ashes hero Hoggard to boost Aldwick cricket bid

Aldwick Cricket Club’s fundraising campaign following their recent fire continues with a visit from former England cricket star Matthew Hoggard on Friday, May 12.

With a glittering career that included 280 wickets in 93 appearances for England, a 2005 Ashes-winning role and being named a Wisden cricketer of the year for 2006, he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise – and plenty of colourful cricket tales.

The evening takes place at the Riverside Park, Shripney Road, Bognor, with doors opening at 6.30pm.

There will be a variety of auction items available such as a signed Gray Nicolls bat, a Dunamis size six bat and a Rocks FC season ticket. Entertainment includes a Michael Buble tribute act.

Proceeds will go to help build Aldwick’s new clubhouse and equipment needed to help the club continue to grow and attract new players now and in the future.

To book tickets, email aldwickcc@hotmail.com or call John Young on 07918 566846.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!