Aspell double makes him a Fontwell favourite

Sussex jockey Leighton Aspell notched a double as a sunny afternoon sent Fontwell race-goers into their summer break in high spirits.

He opened Thursday afternoon's card with victory on Irish raider Harangue - trained by Peter Fahey - winning the Liberty Leasing Handicap Hurdle as the 7/2 joint favourite, having been highlighted in the preview on this website.

Aspell was back in the winner's enclosure later when he guided the Nick Gifford-trained Brown Bear, the 5/2 favourite, to victory in the Liberty Leasing SME Finance Handicap Steeple Chase. The win was much celebrated by Brown Bear's owners, The Bear Necessities syndicate, who'd had success at the track before with the six-year-old.

Fahey also toasted a double when the Complete Business Solutions Integrated Business Services Handicap Hurdle was claimed by 5/2 favourite Benny In Milan (Tom O'Brien).

Brown Bear was one of two horses tipped on this website to win - the other was Norab (7/2), who took the Liberty Leasing prestige Car Finance Novices' Hurdle for trainer Bernand Llewellyn with Robert Williams in the saddle.

The libertyleasing.co.uk Handicap Chase went to Purple'n'Gold (David Pipe/David Noonan, 5/1) while the Shoreham Port Handicap Chase (For The Alan Arnell Memorial Trophy) was won by Fort Gabriel at 3/1 by Daniel Hiskett for David Bridgwater.

The day's biggest-priced winner was Ginger Fizz, who took the Liberty Leasing Asset Finance Mares' Handicap Hurdle under Daryl Jacob, trained by Ben Case.

That's it now for racing at Fontwell until Thursday, August 17, with Ladies' Evening following a week later.

In the break, a new all-weather section of track will be laid on the bottom bend in a move welcomed by jockeys and trainers.

