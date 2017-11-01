Batsman Nash signs for Nottinghamshire

Horsham’s Chris Nash has signed for Nottinghamshire a week after leaving Sussex.

The experienced batsman, 34, has signed a three-year deal with the NatWest T20 Blast champions on Tuesday.

Nash, along with head coach Mark Davis, left Sussex last week and rejoins former Sussex coach Peter Moores at Trent Bridge.

And Nash told the Nottinghamshire website - www.trentbridge.co.uk - “Once Notts came in after I’d had my request for release granted by Sussex – with my former coach Peter Moores here, at such a great ground and with what the Club achieved last season – it was an easy decision for me.

“It’s great to get the chance to work again with Peter, who gave me my first contract at Sussex, and I’m really looking forward to the next three years. To look out over Trent Bridge and realise that it’s going to be my home ground is pretty special.”

Moores told the Nottinghamshire website: “You don’t expect a player to suddenly become available who’s such a good fit for us. It’s really exciting to have Chris join us, and I know he’s excited to come here too.

“We were in the market for a senior batsman and he plays across all three formats with a good record in four-day cricket, as well as in T20 and 50-over cricket.

“Chris also adds some significant experience to the squad. Trent Bridge is a great place for him to showcase his skills and I think he will enjoy it.”

A statement from Sussex last week said: “Chris requested to be released as he wishes to take his career in another direction.

“As part of our longer-term plans to move the club forward we have agreed to this request.

“Everyone at Sussex Cricket would like to thank Chris for his long and distinguished service to the club since first playing for the club as a junior.

“We wish him all the best and look forward to welcoming back to Hove in the future.”

The former Horsham CC player averages 38.72 in first-class cricket, scoring 11,424 runs and 23 centuries in 184 matches, with a top score of 184 against Leicestershire in 2010.