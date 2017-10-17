Beer signs new contract with Sussex

Will Beer has signed a new one-year contract with Sussex.

Having played for the county since the age of 10, Sussex Academy graduate Beer made his first team debut for the county as a 19-year old in 2008.

Since then he has taken 153 wickets for the club in 166 matches across all three formats.

Beer has played an important role in Sussex’s T20 side, making 99 appearances and taking 77 wickets. He was an important part of the team that won the 2009 Twenty20 Cup.

The 29-year-old featured in nine of Sussex’s T20 Blast fixtures in 2017, taking seven wickets at an average of 25.85 and a strike rate of 17.1.

Will played in three One-Day Cup matches, the Specsavers County Championship match against Leicestershire in July and against South Africa A at Arundel in May.

During that tour match, he took 6-29 in the South Africans' first innings, his best bowling figures in first-class cricket.

After signing his new deal, Will said: “I am really happy to be signing another contract at my home club.

“From a personal and team perspective, I am looking forward to kicking on from last season and hopefully bringing success and silverware back to Hove.”

Keith Greenfield, Sussex’s Director of Cricket, added: “It’s great that Will has signed for a further year.

“We look forward to him continuing to push for a place in all competitions going forward.”