Bognor beaten as Middleton start with a T20 bang

The Regis Oval played host to the first competitive fixture of the season as Bognor lost narrowly to local rivals Middleton in the T20.

Bognor won the toss and elected to bat with Max Ashmore (45) and Ollie Adams (12) making early use of the fielding restrictions.

Ashmore made a positive start against the new ball. However Middleton’s Tommy Davies (1-21) opened his account dismissing Adams at 36-1.

Sean Heather’s (4-24) introduction proved effective in cutting through the Bognor innings removing Ashmore at 87-3. Joe Ashmore (24) looked to occupy the crease working the Middleton attack, however a run-out saw the end of Joe Ashmore at 94-4.

Heather continued to make further inroads into the Bognor middle and lower order, reducing Bognor to 131-8 off their 20 overs.

Middleton made a positive start from the outset with Heather (57*) and Angus Robson (24) taking the attack to Bognor in the power-play overs.

However Joe Ashmore’s (1-15) introduction removed Robson to bring the game back into balance at 55-1. Despite the introduction of spin. Middleton continued to progress closer to the target, Heather and Will Burrows (33) maintaining the required run rate throughout the middle overs to 118-3.

Heather proved the difference as he guided the side to victory into the 19th over. Middleton progress to the second round winning by seven wickets and with five balls to spare.

