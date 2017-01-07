Cricketing colts and ladies set for winter return

Bognor Cricket Club’s winter colts and ladies’ training starts in January at The Arena Sports Centre, Westloats Lane.

Sessions will run on Fridays from January 13 to March 24.

Under-12s, who use a soft ball, train from 5pm to 6pm, over-12s (hard ball) from 6.15pm to 7.30pm and ladies also train from 6.15pm to 7.30pm.

All abilities are welcome – bring along your friends. New players always welcome.

It’s £3 per session for Bognor CC members; £4 per session for non-members.

Contact Lisa on 07714 759878 or bognorregiscricketclub@gmail.com

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!