Crowley crows and Tong triumphs at Goodwood

The sun shone on Goodwood for the second of their Three Friday Nights fixtures headlined by Pete Tong - and it was a memorable occasion for one young jockey and another who's a little more experienced.

Fletcher Yarham, just 19, was on board Road To Dubai in the opening race - only the fourth ride of his career - and he came from nowhere a couple of furlongs out to win.

It was the Newmarket-based jockey's first win and he was delighted with his 9/2 success for trainer George Scott in the Racing UK Apprentice Handicap.

At the other end of the experience scale you find Sussex-based champion jockey Jim Crowley, who's in fine form again this year and surged into the lead in the Goodwood jockey charts for 2017 with a superb treble.

The Guncast Swimming Pools Handicap Stakes went to James Doyle on Artscape, trained by Dean Ivory, who came in at 5/1, beating joint favourite Curious Fox by a head.

That was a close finish but the next, the Fever-Tree Maiden Stakes, brought an ever closer ending as Crowley took the honours by a nose on Tuff Rock (11/4) from David Probert on Meccabah.

It was Crowley's third Goodwood winner of 2017, putting him joint top of the course jockey leaderboard with Andrea Atzeni and Jamie Spencer. But before long, he was leading the standings thanks to a fourth win of the campaign and second of the night. That came in the the Deliveroo Presents Meals for Winners Fillies' Handicap Stakes as he prevailed on the David Simcock-trained 5/4 favourite White Chocolate.

Crowley made it three for the night and five for the season when he guided 8/1 shot Coral Sea, trained by Charlie Hills, to the win in the Pete Tong Fillies' Handicap Stakes, capping a great night for him.

There was a popular winner of the evening's feature race, the class-three Bespoke Properties Handicap Stakes, as it proved a third course win in the fledgling training career of ex-champion jockey Richard Hughes, who retired from the saddle two years ago after a glittering career which brought him many magical days on the Downs.

Shane Kelly was on board the Hughes-trained four-year-old Getback In Paris (6/1) for a hard-earned truimph over the outsider Rydan to hold on in the mile-and-six-furlong contest.

The evening was also a special occasion for Dr Charles Walker, who was overseeing medical matters for the last time at the end of 30 years as on-course doctor.

After a half-hour wait for the expectant crowd, Radio 1 legend Tong.took to the stage and soon had the crowd bouncing around with music backed by a stunning light show.

This year's Three Friday Nights series ends next week with evening racing followed by a set by Sigma.

See the Observer on June 15 for all the latest from Goodwood and Fontwell.