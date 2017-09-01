Double celebrations for Fernhurst junior cricketers

It was a double celebration at Fernhurst Cricket Club’s junior prize-giving with league titles for the unbeaten Under 11s nicknamed ‘The Invincibles’ and the Under 9s shared the trophy with Brook.

The under 8 age group’s best player was Charlie Langridge with most improved going to Isabel Jennings and coach’s award to George Phillips. Under 9s best player was James Vigar and the most improved award went to Hamish Unwin. In the under 11s section Louis Eden received the award for the best player and the most improved award went to Wilby Westley.

The best under 13s player was Jude Unwin.

The prize-giving at Fernhurst Rec was an evening to celebrate and coaches also noted a successful summer for the four boys involved in the Sussex County youth system.

