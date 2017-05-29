Double player boost for Rocks

Gary Charman and James Crane are the latest players to sign new deals with the Rocks.

Utility men Charman and Crane have agreed terms with the club after playing their part in the Ryman premier promotion campaign and will now line up for the club in National League South next season.

It comes days after striker Jimmy Muitt and Doug Tuck were signed up, while offers are with other players the club are hopeful will stay for the new challenge.

So far the only two players to have left are midfielders James Fraser and Darren Budd, both moving on for what the club called 'personal circumsntaces'. Fraser has joined Ryman premier side Worthing.

Fans will now be hoping for good news regarding the future of the likes of keeper Dan Lincoln and centre-half Sami El-Abd, among others.

STEVE BONE