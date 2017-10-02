Fernhurst cricket heroes win award

Around 100 cricketing volunteers from across Sussex gathered at the 1st Central County Ground in Hove for the NatWest Outstanding Service to Cricket Awards (OSCAs) – and a couple from Fernhurst were among the winners.

Each year, the Sussex Cricket Foundation (SCF) host those who have been nominated by fellow volunteers for making a huge contribution to the development of cricket in their area.

We were able to recognise people who love cricket and through cricket make a great contribution to the community in which they live. Jon Filby

The Heartbeat of the Club award went to Rob and Karen Unwin of Fernhurst CC.

Sussex Cricket chief executive Rob Andrew, director of cricket Keith Greenfield and Sussex pace ace Steve Magoffin joined the volunteers and presented winners with their awards.

Reflecting on the evening, Sussex Cricket Foundation Chairman, Jon Filby said: “Sussex Cricket’s purpose is to create passion for cricket in the county.

“We were able to recognise people who love cricket and through cricket make a great contribution to the community in which they live.”

Each of the winners will be invited the National ceremony at Lord’s on Monday, October 9.

Other winners - Groundsman of the Year (Sussex Award) – Graham Page (Lindfield CC); All Stars Activator of the Year (Sussex Award) – Alan Carroll (Cuckfield CC); Officials Award – Roger Hanlon (Rottingdean CC); Get the Game On Award – Dave Burt (Ansty Ladies CC); Leagues Award – Steve Johnson (West Sussex Invitation Cricket League); Young Volunteer of the Year – Josh Jones (Crowhurst Park CC); H.A. Collison Lifetime Achiever – Graham Radford (Felbridge & Sunnyside CC).

Lavant v Ferring

Lavant made their worst start of the season, losing both openers without scoring any runs. Danny Berkley and Steve Brooker added 117 for the third wicket before Berkley was bowled for 81. Brooker was the next to fall for 33 when he spooned a catch up to mid-on.

The rest of the Lavant batsmen made low single-figure scores apart from Dave Banks and Robin Burford, who saw the innings through till tea with Lavant 156 all out.

Ferring’s reply never got going with Lewis unlucky to be run out backing up. Ferring were soon ten for three.

Sage and Shoulders added 39 for the fourth wicket but after both were bowled, Ferring’s run chase faded and the remining batsmen tried to bat out for a draw.

Fine off-spin bowling from Danny Berkley (3-21) and accurate medium pace from Steve Brooker (3-6) saw Ferring collapse to 92 all out.

Lavant won by 64 runs.