Fontwell aiming for another super Sunday

Fontwell Park bosses are gearing up for their second fixture of 2017 on Sunday buoyed by 108 horses being entered for the seven races.

The card, which runs from 1pm to 4pm, includes a qualifier for the new Challenger Series in the middle-distance category.

In its second year, the Challenger Series aims to support middle-tier jump racing during the core National Hunt season between October and April.

Hosted at 35 racecourses across the country, the Challenger Series comprises six separate series that allow horses rated up to 135 to qualify for a finals day at Haydock Park on Easter Saturday.

There are plenty of familiar names entered for the qualifier, the Duncton Handicap Chase, including the Dan Skelton-trained Bertenbar, who won three on the bounce at Fontwell last year when trained by Lawney Hill.

Skelton has also entered Theatrebar, half-brother to Bertenbar, in the Heyshoot Handicap Hurdle at 2pm.

Back in the qualifier, trainer Anthony Honeyball has entered course winner Royal Salute while Oliver Sherwood is lining up The Fresh Prince, who managed a second at Fontwell last February before going on to win at Kelso.

The most recent Fontwell runner in the list of entries for the qualifier is Sonny The One, trained by Robert Walford, who managed a second place at the first Fontwell fixture of 2017 a fortnight ago when Brendan Powell junior was in the saddle.

Other notable entries throughout the day include Kayf Moss, who won Fontwell’s richest race, the Totepool National Spirit Hurdle, in 2014.

Sussex trainer Nick Gifford has entered previous course winner and Boxing Day runner Prouts Pub in the Heyshoot Handicap Hurdle while Neil Mulholland is lining up Admiral Kid – whose only victory to date is in a Fontwell bumper – in the Angmering Novice Hurdle.

Previous course winner Mr Bachster runs in the Walberton Handicap Chase at 3.30 for trainer Kerry Lee and the day finishes with the Cocking Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race, for which there have been 24 entries.

You can get tickets, with savings before midday Saturday, at www.fontwellpark.co.uk or by calling the racecourse on 01243 543335.

This story will be updated after final declarations for the meeting.

