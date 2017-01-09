Adebayo boosts Rocks firepower

A player who scored a hat-trick against the Rocks earlier in the season has now joined them on loan.

Elijah Adebayo dumped Bognor out of the FA Trophy with a treble for Slough at the end of October.

He impressed the Rocks and their fans that day - and now he is heading to Nyewood Lane for a month’s loan from parent club Fulham.

The player announced the move himself on Twitter, saying he was delighted to be joining Bognor for a month and was ‘looking forward to getting started tomorrow’.

It seems he will go straight into Jamie Howell’s squad for the Sussex Senior Cup quarter-final at Shoreham.

Goals have been a problem for the Rocks this season - at least a relative problem. They are top of the Ryman premier but have missed the contributions of Jason Prior and Alfie Rutherford, who scored 66 between them last season and both joined Havant in the close season.

Adebayo, 18, scored six goals in 11 games for Slough and Bognor will hope he can perform similar feats for them.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!