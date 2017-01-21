Adebayo treble fires Rocks to five-goal win

Elijah Adebayo’s second-half hat-trick earned in-form Bognor a 5-0 win at Canvey Island - and took them four points clear at the top of the Ryman premier.

Jamie Howell’s men were already in control, 2-0 up at the interval, before the tall teenager on loan from Fulham found his scoring touch.

James Fraser set the tone with a third-minute opener before Jimmy Muitt’s fine finish gave the Rocks daylight before the break in a game that had been in doubt because of frost that had deemed a mid-morning pitch inspection necessary.

Adebayo scored in the 54th, 71st and 83rd minutes to wrap up an impressive win which, with the morning’s second-placed side Havant going down 3-1 to third-placed Needham Market and swapping places with them as a result, puts Bognor four points clear.

Leiston still look like their biggest threat - their 3-1 win at Worthing left them six points the Rocks with three games in hand.

Bognor have a free midweek before hosting Grays next Saturday.

The SCFL programme was badly hit by frosty pitches, with games involving Chichester City, Pagham, Bosham and Sidlesham called off. Selsey and Midhurst did not have games planned.

In the West Sussex League premier, Nyetimber Pirates beat Predators 2-0 thanks to goals by Karl Westbrook and Derek Chester.

Rugby was also hit - Chichester travelled to Sutton and Epsom but that was called off minutes before the scheduled kick-off time.

