Anderton hands out prizes to young Chichester footballers

Chichester City Youth under-12s have won the Sussex Cup, another Sports Tours UK national competition – completing a hat-trick of victories.

Coach Chris Bullen said: “It’s a great achievement but one I knew we could manage. We played teams from all over the country. We are really going from to strength – all the players were fantastic again.”

Former Pompey, Spurs and England wideman Darren Anderton presented the awards and trophy.

UNDER-EIGHT

Step aside under-nines - now another Felpham Colts team have becomre summer winners.

The under-nines have won three tournaments in recent weeks and now their year-younger clubmates have followed suit by winning the Barnham Trojans five-a-side tournament.

They were undefeated – playing eight games, scoring 15 goals and conceding just two. They finished top of their group and battling through a quarter-final and semi final,winning a tough final 1-0 versus Selsey.

Manager Christian Dew said: “It was a fantastic day and the boys thoroughly deserved their win.”

Felpham Colts: Max Fellows, Hayden Teyhan, Ollie Osborne, Rocco Dew, Reuben Strudwick, Hayden Taylor, Ollie Checkley. Manager: Christian Dew. Assistants: Jason Fellows, Mike Mallory.

ALDWICK ATH

It’s a busy summer for Aldwick Athletic.

After a successful fledgling season the club are expanding as two new teams have joined following a merger with Cobra Strikers. An under-12 side coached by Paul Wood and an under-15 team coached by Steve Mercer will be taking part in the Arun and Chichester League in 2017-18.

The under-14 side have taken the brave step of entering the Portsmouth Youth League next season. Led by Guy Hunter, they will embark on a new adventure, taking on teams from all around Portsmouth and the surrounding areas.

Club Secretary Stuart Longley said: “We’re really excited about the direction the club is taking. Our first season had its challenges but with the addition of two new teams, the hard work put in by everyone at the club is really starting to pay off.”

Aldwick Athletic under-12s and under-14s are looking for new players. If interested please contact Stuart Longley on 07796 635184 or email AldwickAthletic@yahoo.com

