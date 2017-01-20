Baldock: We want to kick on again now

Striker Sam Baldock says Saturday’s defeat at Preston has been forgotten about as Albion look to bounce back at home to Sheffield Wednesday tonight.

The 2-0 reverse at Preston ended a 18-game unbeaten run in the Championship for Albion, which stretched back to September.

The Seagulls dropped to second as Newcastle won 2-1 at Brentford but Brighton will return to the top – for a few hours at least – with three points tonight.

Baldock does not feel there can be a comparison with last season when Brighton lost three of their next four matches after a 21-game unbeaten run was ended when they were beaten 3-0 by Middlesbrough.

He said: “We can be aware of it but we don’t want to have any anxiety going into any game. We’ve written off the Preston game now and Friday night is completely different and a completely different scenario. We can’t go in with any other thoughts than the task at hand.

“In the Championship you have to be at your best to beat anyone. We want to kick on again and go on another unbeaten run but we’re not thinking too far ahead.”

Albion sit nine points ahead of sixth-placed Wednesday, with a game in hand, but Baldock is not paying too much attention to the league table at the minute: “It’s hard to avoid but I’m not a predictor or a mathematician counting points per game because it’s the Championship – nothing is concrete and it’s never reliable. But we know how much quality they have in their squad and they’re a force to be reckoned with.”

Midfielder Dale Stephens is set to return after illness ruled him out of the Preston defeat. Left-back Sebastien Pocognoli will also return from injury but Gaetan Bong is still ruled out with the knee injury which saw him miss the Preston game. Lewis Dunk is back available after a two-game suspension.

