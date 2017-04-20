Bell tolls at Ringmer - but Blues bite back

It was a tough Easter for Selsey - but a hard-earned point against promoted East Preston went some way to making up for the defeat at Ringmer.

Here are the reports - and don’t miss the Observer, every Thursday, for all the local football action and reaction.

Selsey 1 East Preston 1

SCFL division one

Selsey welcomed already-promoted East Preston to the Bunn Leisure Stadium – and held them to a creditable draw.

Boss Steve Bailey welcomed back the influential Ryan Chittock and Toby Lynch while their first-choice keeper was available again.

The visitors started on the front foot and could have scored in the first minute but Chittock headed over his own bar to save the Blues. After that scare Selsey settled and played some good football as they pressed for the opener, which came from Joe Clarke. He slotted the ball past the onrushing EP keeper.

Selsey continued to press and cause the visitors problems but couldn’t find the killer second goal.

East Preston began the second half strongly and equalised from close range on 49 minutes. The visitors enjoyed long spells of possession without really threatening, although they did hit the frame of the goal on a couple of occasions through long-range efforts.

The best chance to win game fell to the home side when a long throw from James Kilhams was flicked on to the unmarked Ryan Morey, who headed over when it seemed easier to score. But in the end a draw was a seen to be a fair result by both teams.

Selsey: Smith. Low, Chittock, Kilhams, Dines, Lynch, Manners, Clarke, Groom, Dean, Morey. Subs: Parsons, McGreal, Ebling.

Ringmer 4 Selsey 1

Selsey travelled to Ringmer on Saturdaybut failed to build on their recent good form, with a rejuvenated Ringmer too good for the Blues on the day.

Selsey started brightly and scored on 20 minutes through skipper Joe Manners. The Blues continued to press and looked odds-on to increase their lead but wasteful finishing kept the home side in contention.

A freakish free-kick deceived everyone including Boyt in the Selsey goal to allow the home side an equaliser through Thomas Shelley, and soon after it was 2-1 just before the break as Jack Webber ran on to a through-ball to finish well.

In the second half Selsey struggled to get a grip of the game and the hosts killed off the match with two late goals which saw Webber complete his hat-trick.

Selsey visit Seaford on Saturday.

* Midhurst suffered back-to-back defeats over Easter. Gary Norgate and Lewis Hamilton scored in a 4-2 loss at Lingfield before Norgate again and Alex Brazier netted in a 3-2 home defeat to Billingshurst.

