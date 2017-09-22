Blues lose 100 per cent record, but soldier on

Selsey’s 100 per cent start to the season came to an end – but their unbeaten start is intact after a battling 1-1 draw away to a very good Seaford side in SCFL division one.

The Blues started the game very sluggishly and were lucky not to be behind in the very first minute but Selsey keeper Warren Boyt came to the rescue with a fine stop at his near post.

That was the wake-up call Selsey needed and soon they were asking all the questions, resulting in an excellent team goal on 19 minutes.

It was scored by Morgan Forry, who swept the ball home after some lovely one-touch passing found Ryan Hillier, who delivered a pinpoint cross into the box where Ryan Morey teed up Forry.

Selsey kept pressing for a second goal but Seaford stood firm until half-time.

Whatever they put in the half-time drinks in the home dressing room worked as Seaford started the second half at blistering pace. But the Blues rearguard stood firm, superbly marshalled by skipper Rob Madden.

It was scored by Morgan Forry, who swept the ball home after some lovely one-touch passing.

Boyt superbly tipped the ball over the bar from one point-blank range. Eventually the home side’s pressure told, a deep cross into the box was headed home by Harrison Burley for a deserved equaliser.

Again this shocked Selsey into life and the Blues came close to scoring again Forry rounded the keeper but scuffed the finish, allowing a defender to clear off the line.

Manager Steve Bailey had added new signings Frazer Smith and Joe Gromett to the squad and introduced them both from the bench on 70 minutes – and both had an immediate impact.

Smith exchanged passes with Clarke before delivering a superb cross that evaded everyone except the onrushing Morey, who with the goal at his mercy somehow headed the ball wide.

Minutes later Smith again crossed – the ball was half-cleared and fell to Gromett who blazed over from the edge of the box.

From the resulting goal kick Seaford had the last chance of the game as a forward skipped a couple of tired challenges and found himself one-on-one with Boyt, but the Selsey keeper made the save of the game low to his right pushing the ball clear and preserving a point.

It was a fair result for both teams and a good advert for county football.

Selsey visit Baffins Milton Rovers in the FA Vase second qualifying round Tomorrow (Sep 23).

Selsey: Boyt, Low, Madden, Chittock, Corell, Lynch, Clarke, Edwards, Hillier, Forry, Morry. Subs: Mcgreal, Smith, Gromett.