Blues lose at Lingfield ... Sids love it at Lancing

It was a mixed weekend for our local SCFL division one and two sides. Sidlesham had a good win on the road but Selsey and Midhurst both lost their away games, while Bosham were left kicking their heels instead of a football.

Read the reports below...

Lingfield 3 Selsey 1

SCFL division one

Selsey’s poor run of results continued with defeat at Lingfield – although there were definite signs of improvement from the Blues, particularly in the first half when Selsey competed well and made their hosts work.

Good combination from Morgan Forry and Jake Goulding led to Goulding forcing a decent save from the home keeper.

The breakthrough came for Selsey when Mike Abdo crossed for Goulding to volley home from close range.

The midfield three of Tom Jefkins, Ryan Chittock and the returning Toby Pointing controlled the game with an excellent display and Jefkins put Forry through one on one with the keeper, but he fired straight at the keeper.

The second half was a catalogue of unforced Blues errors. The first was from a corner as three Selsey defenders plus the keeper, all on the goal-line, contrived to concede, with Richard Wetton credited with the goal.

Within two minutes the Blues were behind another self-destruct moment when a mis-placed pass went straight to Wetton, who shot early and watched the ball dribble into the corner of the goal.

The Blues were unlucky not to be awarded a penalty when Jefkins was challenged in the box.

As Selsey pushed for an equaliser a quick throw released a Lingfield forward whose shot was initially well saved by Tom Cowell but the rebound was blasted home by Wetton to make it 3-1.

Selsey’s wait for a much-needed win continues. They visit Oakwood on Saturday.

* Four goals in each half sent Midhurst spinning to an 8-0 defeat at Bexhill. They hope to do better when they go to Langney this weekend.

Lancing Utd 0 Sidlesham 2

SCFL Div 2 Cup R1

In atrocious conditions and on a difficult surface, Sidlesham played some decent football to progress to the second round of the league cup.

They had a very young side out and it is an encouraging sign for the future of the club that the team performed so well.

Defending against the wind in the first half, Sids coped well and had a couple of good chances, with Davidson Mendes Borges going close and Joe Bennett having a header saved after good work from Callum Dowdell.

Going in at the break level was a positive and in the second half they dominated for long periods, although did have to cope with the occasional breakaway from the home side.

A great strike from Mendes Borges and a neat finish from Harry Gregory saw Sids into the next round.

They have been on the road a lot lately but have a home game this weekend when Roffey visit in the league.

* Bosham’s Div 2 Cup clash with Alfold was called off because of the weather. The Reds go to Rottingdean on Saturday.