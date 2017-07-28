Booker’s prize is a goal as Lions beat Fareham

Have your say

Pagham played a double header against Fareham Town of the Wessex League, winning 3-0.

They were on their game from the off as Callum Overton caused all sorts of trouble up front with his forward play, feeding off the probing runs of Scott Murfin.

This Saturday the Lions host a double header with Crowborough (2pm) and Sidlesham (4pm).

Murfin found the net on 12 minutes to put the Lions into the lead. Minutes later, Johan Van Driel fired over from a Murfin free-kick.

From a corner on 30 minutes by Andy Chick, a goalmouth scramble saw the ball drop to Joe Booker who ,although on the ground, managed to slot home.

Within minutes of the restart Overton found space out wide and beat two defenders and rounded the keeper to slot home from a tight angle, giving the home side a well-deserved victory.

In the reserves and under-21 game that followed, Fareham were more prominent in the opening stages but were held at bay by the hard-working home defence marshalled by Charlie Selby.

Ceri Marsh was working hard to get his attackers going and found Michael Robinson out wide. He fed David Crouch, who found the net by shooting under the keeper on ten minutes.

Fareham levelled on 80 minutes with a well-taken shot by Tommy Tierney from the edge of the area.

In midweek Pagham beat Baffins Milton Rovers 4-2 at Nyetimber Lane.

ROGER SMITH

