Bosham are set to learn their Lines

Bosham have named Gary Lines as their new first-team manager.

The Robins moved swiftly to secure the services of the former Petersfield Town director of football amid interest from clubs higher up the pyramid.

It comes less than a fortnight after manager Andy Probee and his right-hand men Neil Redman, Grahame Vick and Dick Bryant stepped down aftger four trophy-winning seasons at the helm at Walton Lane.

Bosham chairman Alan Price said: “We received a high standard of applications for the role; however Gary was the stand-out for us, and I was highly impressed when we met.

“I believe it is a real coup for Bosham Football Club to gain the services of someone of the quality and experience of Gary and it speaks volumes that we are able to attract such a highly-rated manager.

“Gary’s enthusiasm and knowledge of local football is second to none, and believe we have someone who can continue to influence and progress us both on and off the pitch.

Bosham really impressed me in terms of how the club is run, their ambition and the success they’ve achieved. Gary Lines

“I’m excited to have Gary and his team on board, and look forward to working with them as we prepare for the new season ahead.”

Lines will be joined at Walton Lane by head coach Paul Marsh, with Joe Albertella and Scott Miller completing the new-look managerial team, as the Reds look to make another assault on league and cup fronts in 2017/18.

They replace Probee, Redman, Vick and Bryant – who brought four trophies to the village side in their four years in charge, culminating in the Southern Combination division-two title in their final season together.

Lines cut his managerial teeth at Liss Athletic in the Hampshire League, guiding the side to a sixth-place finish in his first season, the team having finished bottom the previous four years prior to his joining.

In 2013-14 he moved to Horndean as assistant manager before returning to Liss as director of football alongside Paul Marsh, taking the side to the top of the Hampshire Premier League.

Short-term success at the Newman Collard Ground led to an offer from Southern League side Petersfield Town, where Lines and Marsh supported the club on and off the field, helping put together their best run of results last season.

Lines said: “Bosham really impressed me in terms of how the club is run, their ambition and the success they’ve achieved. It’s going to be a challenge in emulating Andy, but one I am really excited about.

“My ethos is around hard work to keep the club successful and I’m looking forward to pre-season – obviously there’s a lot of talent in the current squad having just won the league, and I’m aware of players like Louis Bell.

“The immediate aim is to look to retain the Southern Combination division-two title and have a really good go at the Intermediate Cup.”

