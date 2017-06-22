Busy Blues gearing up for an important season

It’s proving quite a busy close season at Selsey FC – but mainly off the pitch.

The club have been in a position to invest in the playing surface, employing local company Fisher Groundcare to reseed the grass and install a new irrigation system.

Having spoken to all the players from last season they are all keen to return to Selsey ... we feel this group are on the verge of something very exciting. Steve Bailey

Manager Steve Bailey said: “Hopefully the pitch will continue to be an excellent surface to play some decent football on.”

Bailey’s assistant manager/coach Gary Kilhams has had to step down from his role because other commitments.

But Bailey said: “I’ve managed to bring in Ben Richer from Pagham – he was the under-18 coach there last season.

“He will be joining me as a coach but I’m actively looking for a more experienced assistant manager/coach. Hopefully we’ll get the right person installed quickly.”

Player-wise, the Blues are only looking to bring in one or two – preferably more experienced players – to help along the young squad. Bailey added: “Having spoken to all the players from last season they are all keen to return to Selsey ... we feel this group are on the verge of something very exciting.

“I’m aware that other clubs are circling like vultures around four or five of our younger players but I’m confident we can hang on to young stars and really challenge for honours this time around.”

A tough pre-season programme has been finalised to get the team ready for the challenges ahead, with all friendlies at the High Street Ground in Selsey.

Pre-season training starts at the club next Tuesday – June 27 – and would-be new players are welcome to attend. It starts at 7pm.

Friendlies:

Sat July 8 v United Services

Sat 15 v Portchester

Tue 18 v Pagham

Sat 22 v Godalming

Tue 25 v Littlehampton

Sat 29 v Horley Town

