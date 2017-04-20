Chichester City need to change the Lox

An own-goal and second half strikes from Tiago Andrade, Adam Williams and Ed Davis condemned Chichester City to a second defeat in three games as Loxwood won 4-1 at Oaklands Park.

Loxwood are one of the in-form teams in the Southern Combination premier and they travelled to Oaklands Park on the back of three straight wins. The sides drew 1-1 when they met at the Recreation Ground in September. Scott Jones was on target for Chi that evening, and how the home team could have done with their leading marksman this time.

City were a bit short of a cutting edge and spurned a number of chances before succumbing to two late sucker-punch goals as they chased the game.

Things could have been very different for Chichester inside ten minutes as first Dan Hegarty and then Josh Clack worked their way into good positions, but neither was able to really test the Magpies’ keeper Dave Carruthers.

Clack was sent on a raid again by Max Thoms. The City winger cut inside and got his drive off but it drifted wide of the post.

Loxwood probed where they could and City No1 Ant Ender got a glove on a smart shot from deadline-day signing Ollie Moore in the 23rd minute and palmed the ball away.

We missed a few chances but all credit to Loxwood. They’re having a good run at the moment. We’ll reflect on things and go again. Danny Potter

The opening goal just wouldn’t come for Chichester. Hegarty, in the thick of things all game, had two good chances in five minutes. The first was a header that looped over; the second came after a nice pass from Kieran Hartley when Hegarty knocked the ball beyond the on-coming Carruthers but couldn’t tuck it away.

Just before the break Clack had a fierce effort blocked after a mix-up in the Loxwood defence.

The visitors made Chi pay for their missed opportunities on the hour. Andrade, who proved a real handful, had his cross-shot deflected in past Ender off a hapless City defender. The lead was doubled four minutes later. Andrade did get the final touch this time, poking home the loose ball from Harry Bachelor’s effort.

Chichester pressed but Carruthers and his defence held firm. Then on 77 minutes City got a lifeline when substitute Loucca Keenoy was pulled back in the box and skipper Ellis Martin’s penalty had too much on it for the Loxwood keeper.

With ten minutes to go Chi manager Miles Rutherford changed things in a bid to get something out of the game. Defender Jack Lee pushed up front and City went with three at the back.

Loxwood caught their opponents out twice on the break as Williams and then Davis were gifted tap-ins in the 83rd and 90th minute.

Chichester coach Danny Potter said: “We missed a few chances but all credit to Loxwood. They’re having a good run at the moment. We’ll reflect on things and go again.”

City: Ender, Williams, Lee, Martin, French, Pashley, Thoms (Lister), Hartley (Keenoy), Hegarty, Hooker (Northeast), Clack.

IAN WORDEN

