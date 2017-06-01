Chichester City’s girls follow in ladies’ footsteps

Chichester City Ladies and Girls just can’t stop winning trophies.

After the first XI won their title, the under-16s have now clinched their league and cup double.

They faced Withdean Youth in the Sussex Women’s and Girls’ Challenge Cup Final at Worthing FC.

Chichester took an early lead through Alex Collinghan and piled the pressure on their opponents, but Withdean took a 2-1 lead before half-time. Chichester continued to create chances but Withdean counter-attacked and made it 3-1 with 25 minutes to go.

Collinghan cause problems for the Withdean defence and the ball ended up in the back of the net for 3-2. Captain LouLou Robson levelled the game 3-3 with a great strike from the edge of the box.

Chichester hit the crossbar in the final moments but the game went into extra-time. City hit the post twice more but the game went to penalties.

Nicole Robinson pulled off some fantastic saves in goal for Chichester and Gracie White scored the final penalty to make it 3-2 and give Chichester the win.

They followed this with a 4-0 league victory against Southdowns, a hat trick for Robson and a goal from Collinghan sealing the win that means they have won the Sussex Women’s and Girls’ under-16s division with 17 wins in 18 games.

Everyone at Chichester is extremely proud of their achievements this season and are looking forward to the many players who will be making the step up to senior ladies football next season.

