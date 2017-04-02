Chichester ladies run rings around Hoops

Chichester City Ladies won 4-0 when they travelled to Uxbridge to take on QPR Ladies in a friendly to help fill a two-week gap before their next vital league game.

Not until Sunday, April 9, do Chi face rivals Plymouth Ladies so this was a good work-out.

Chichester started brightly thanks to the likes of Kally Ambler and Charley Wilson-Blakely, but QPR got the first real sight of goal on the break after only seven minutes through the impressive Elizabeth O’Callaghan.

She was put into space by Jo Blodgett and fired a dangerous effort at goal only for Sadie Wilson-Blakely to save well.

Cherelle Khassal created good opportunities for Wilson-Blakely and Ambler but keeper Sophie Cheadle was a tower of strength between the sticks for QPR.

Shortly after the half-hour the deadlock was broken with a terrific goal from Kerrie Ryan. She stepped up for a free kick from long distance and crashed her effort in off the underside of the bar.

Wilson-Blakely had a golden chance when put through on goal but an excellent challenge from Michaela Lopes saved the day – but soon Ambler hit a superb strike to give Chichester a 2-0 lead. She controlled the ball superbly just outside the box, turned and hit a raking drive across Cheadle and into the far corner.

Manager Liam Greenfield gave his substitutes a good run-out during the second half with Lou Lou Robson slotting in well at centre-back when Ryan was forced off.

Carmen Kager came on and looked bright up front and debutant Anniken Haugen gave a good account of herself in midfield.

Injuries saw the hosts play the last half-hour with ten players and Chichester netted twice more.

Ambler got her second of the game, smashing home after an exquisite through-ball from Molly Clark, then Clark swung in a cross from the left which flew into the top corner.

In the league, Plymouth won at home to Basingstoke to close the gap a little at the top of the FA Women’s Premier south west one title.

CCLFC: S Wilson-Blakely, C Wilson-Blakely, Barron, Ryan, Ambler, Lewry, Challen, Cheshire, Ingram, Khassal, Clark. Subs: Robson, Kager, Haugen.

ALAN PRICE

