City ladies made to wait again - but second string win

Chi City Ladies had their big top-of-the-table clash with Plymouth postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

They are due to host Keynsham at Oaklands Park at 2pm today (Sun Dec 18).

The Chi development squad beat leaders Parkwood 2-1 – Steph Mills scoring both.

The Chi under-16 team beat Newhaven Girls 7-2 with four goals from Alex Collighan and three by Loulou Robson.

City’s under-12s won 5-0 away to Worthing Town. Charlie Davey netted a hat-trick and Molly Stoddart got two.

