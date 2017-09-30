COLUMN: Chance of Cup classic is a nice Rocks diversion

It’s not often a draw feels like a defeat but Saturday’s 2-2 draw versus Gloucester certainly felt like that, writes Ian Guppy.

We were cruising at 1-0 let alone 2-0 with two great goals and a guaranteed three points seemed to be the bag.

Then the current trend of our continued bad luck, or ability to cause our own undoing, struck with an awfully-deflected goal giving the visitors a glimmer of hope – followed by some hesitancy in defence allowing for the comeback to be completed.

This has been the story of the season so far. Once again we had conclusive proof we can compete – but in the same breath absolute confirmation that the clinical nature of this league means we simply cane afford any complacency at all.

Today gives the welcome break from the league with a very interesting visit to Eastbourne Borough in the FA Cup.

It’s possibly one of the worst draws we could have got against a side in very good form and a side in our division.

I hope at 5pm Saturday we’re on the right side of that classic and just 90 minutes away from a potential tie with the Football League big guns.

Once again we’ll be very well-supported at Priory Lane.

The big away trip to Truro beckons at the end of October. Many fans are flying – it’s always been a dream to fly to an away game. But we also have space on our coach at a stupidly-good value of £25.

Email rocks1883@outlook.com if you’d like to come, it leaves at 7.30am and it would be great to get as many fans down to Cornwall as possible.

Come on you Rocks!