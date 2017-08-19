COLUMN: Dizzy start to season is beyond Rocks’ wildest hopes

Rocks supporters’ club chairman Ian Guppy is writing a new fortnightly column for the Bognor Observer and this website. Here is his latest take on goings-on at Nyewood Lane...

So four games in and we sit at the dizzy heights of fifth. Now I’m a very positive person but for me that’s way beyond my wildest dreams – but one thing is certain, we totally deserve to be there.

Off the pitch it’s heartening to see the crowds coming into the Nye Camp with a very healthy 744 on Tuesday v Whitehawk and 726 v Bath ten days earlier.

Okay defensively we’ve been sloppy at times, but offensively we’ve looked as good as I’ve seen in years.

The attacking prowess of Pearce, Parsons, Muitt and Swallow offer pace, skill and a desire to get forward at every opportunity meaning that 14 goals have been scored, the most in the division.

Defensively some errors have been seen but we’re still finding our feet in this division after a few seasons away and it’s plain to

see the teams we play are more clinical and the standard is much much higher.

The season ticket offer for under-16s has been greatly received and it’ll be interesting to see how the crowds continue, especially if the level of entertainment remains the same.

Averaging just under six goals per game is an impressive statistic and the games have been exactly what you want as a fan – with the Rocks coming out favourably each game.

Upcoming games can be favourable for us and if we can continue the current run of form there is a chance to finish the month in a very healthy position, especially with the visit of Jamie Howell’s Eastbourne on Bank Holiday Monday.

We continue to offer great value for money to any fan wishing to travel to away games, with a coach planned for all games – the cost being just £15 for Supporters’ Club members, or £5 extra for non-members to all games (except Truro at £20 and the two local games for £10). This is a very reasonable price considering Bath City charged £34 for fans to travel to Bognor recently – it shows the value we are

offering – if you’d like to book to any game please email rocks1883@outlook.com

It’s been an exciting start and it’s only going to get better as the season progresses with plenty of ups and downs to come, but stick with us and keep coming to games – your support is appreciated and the players love it.

IAN GUPPY

