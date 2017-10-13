COLUMN: Rocks fans can’t wait for one of biggest days

So here we are, a day from one of the biggest Rocks games in a few years, writes Ian Guppy.

Is this bigger than the play-off final? Probably. Is this bigger than Grimsby? Possibly.

One thing’s for certain – as we head to face Oxford City in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup, we are 90 minutes away from a very overdue but very much-needed appearance in the first round proper.

When the draw was made it seemed an awful one, but on reflection I think it’s one of the better draws. There are more sides in this round above us in the league pyramid than below us so to face a team struggling like us isn’t the worst you could ask for. It could have been much much worse!

So far two coaches have been booked and, as I write, few spaces are left.

The support all season from the fans has been immense and it makes me proud to see so many attending away games. We are one of the best, if not the best supported side in the league away from home.

The support all season from the fans has been immense and it makes me proud to see so many attending away games.

Can we win on Saturday? Absolutely, and it would be amazing to see us in the main draw on Monday night on the BBC with some of the big guns there. It would make me so proud to represent the club and the fans as chairman of the supporters’ club.

Saturday is going to be a nail-biter and I look forward to seeing you all there – if you’d still like to come on the coach email me at Rocks1883@outlook.com to reserve your space.

Up the Rocks!!