East Dean take pride... Unicorn are winners

East Dean had a very early end to their season – their final game in division one south of the West Sussex League came in mid-March.

The players and management are now enjoying an extended summer break, reflecting on the fact their final league position of third was a satisfactory outcome, considering there were several new members of the squad this season.

We have won the Invitation Cup, the Rose Bowl and were runners-up in the league this season and we are all very proud. Unicorn’s Dennis Barclay

The club’s thanks went to all the players, the manager, sponsors, committee members and all who helped and supported the club in many ways.

As a curtain-raiser to next season, the club are intending to hold a reunion day at their ground on Saturday, July 29, for any interested ex-players to come and join the current players. A number of matches will be held so everyone will be able to take part. Contact the club for more for more details – email Eastdean@hotmail.com, tweet @eastdeanfc or phone 023 8036 3279.

East Dean FC 2016-17 awards: Sports clubman of the year Joby Oram; Player of the year Daniel Richards; Managers’ player Ben Pett; Players’ player James Ford; Supporters’ player George Philpott; Top goalscorer James Ford; Mick Andrews award-winner Thomas Ferre; Goal of the season Lee Bessey; Miss of the season Jack Skeites; Services to East Dean FC Andy Pett.

* Unicorn United have started plotting for the next season after a storming finish to the campaign.

The Bognor Sunday side started the final week of the season with a 3-2 win over Avisford Sport in the semi-final of the Charity Cup.

Michael Woolstone scored twice and Kennedy Byrne netted the other in a one-sided match the Unicron always controlled, although Avisford refused to thrown in the towel.

Next they beat old foes Westbourne in a very tight affair in the Invitation Cup. It was 0-0 at half-time but Harry Abrahams and Alex Barclay scored after the break to gain a deserved 2-0 victory.

The U returned to Arundel three days later to face play AFC Chichester in the Charity Cup final. Unicorn fought well in the first half but ran out of steam against very good opponents who deserved their victory.

Manager Dennis Barclay said: “We have won the Invitation Cup, the Rose Bowl and were runners-up in the league this season and we are all very proud. The whole squad has given their all this season.

“It was a very exhausting week playing a semi-final and two finals – even professional teams don’t face that fixture congestion. But we did extremely well and came out on top so all credit to all involved.”

Unicorn chairman David Phillips added: “We hope more teams join the league during the summer as we would welcome the competition.

“We have a lot of exciting ideas ahead of next season and we are planning our next adventure.”

Unicorn: Keilan Belcher, Luke Munt; Elliott Vickery, Sam Misselbrook, Dale Hayes, Billy Nash, Jams Barclay, Dean Bennett, Harry Abrahams, Gary Calrke, Joe Haskell, Michael Woolstone, Alex Barclay, Kyle Westbrook, Kennedy Byrne, Matt Hill, Haydn Aldridge, Sam Dallaway, Tom Simmons.

* Congratulations go to all the teams who have won leagues and cups in the Chichester & West Sussex Sunday League this season.

Roll of honour - Jubilee Trophy: Westbourne; Premier division: Champions: Westbourne; Runnners-Up: Unicorn Utd; Division 1: Champions: AFC Southbourne; Runners-up: LG Utd; C&WSSFL Sunday Charity Cup: AFC Chichester; Southdown Rosebowl: Unicorn Utd;

Shuker Memorial Trophy: AFC Southbourne; Ken Baker Memorial Challenge Cup: Westbourne; Invitation Cup: Unicorn Utd.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!