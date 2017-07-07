FA Cup and Vase draws revealed for City. Blues and Lions

Pagham face a short trip to Arundel to kick off their bid for an FA Cup run.

The derby at Mill Road will take place in the extra preliminary round on Saturday, August 5, the first competitive game for Pagham's new management team.

Chichester City's bid for a little slice of Cup glory this season will begin at Binfield. They will travel to face the Uhlsport Hellenic League premier-division side at the same stage.

In the FA Vase, Selsey will enter at the second round qualifying stage, on Saturday, September 23, where they will play the winners of the Cowes Sports-Baffins Milton Rovers game.