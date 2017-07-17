FA Vase entry is part of Midhurst’s new adventure

It’s been another busy summer for Midhurst and Easebourne FC.

The Southern Combination division-one side have retained the services of all their staff and added to them. They now have a specialist goalkeeping coach, Maciek Kason, who will compliment their set-up nicely.

Following immense amounts of work to our ground, they successfully exceeded the ground-grading requirements – securing their status at this level, and enabling them to apply to enter the FA Vase.

Chairman Mark Broughton said: “We are extremely proud to have had our application accepted. So we see another milestone in the development of our club.

“Our maiden voyage in the Vase will begin on September 23 at home against the winner of United Services Portsmouth and Verwood.

“I can’t thank enough all my fantastic committee, staff, volunteers and players that have worked so hard achieve this.”

The Stags are still pushing on with the next stage of development at the club.

“We will soon be putting out plans for our new clubhouse to tender, marking what will be the biggest investment in the club’s history,” said Broughton.

“These plans also include a new car park and levelling of the Rotherfield playing surface along with under-soil drainage.

“With pre-season now fully under way, we have had large numbers in attendance at our Tuesday and Thursday training sessions.

“We have again been granted use of facilities at the Cowdray Ruins, a superb setting to put the players through their paces.

“These are very exciting times to be a Stag.”

If any companies wish to back the club for the coming season, there are sponsorship packages available from as little as £50. Please email midhurstfc@gmail.com for further details.

Midhurst FC friendly fixtures

Sat July 22 Clanfield A (double header)

Weds July 26 Chichester City A

Sat July 29 Petersfield A (double header)

Tues Aug 1 Arundel A

Sat Aug 5 Rustington (H on the Midhurst 4G pitch)

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!