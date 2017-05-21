Felpham Colts win Sussex Cup... Midhurst lads win sixes

Felpham Colts under-nine won the Sussex Cup tournament, organised by Sports Tours and held at Bunn Leisure in Selsey.

They played nine games against teams from Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Wiltshire and Sussex, winning eight and drawing one 0-0.

The trophy was awarded to them by Brighton striker Glenn Murray.

They played superbly all weekend with every opposing manager saying how impressive their football was.

UNDER-TEN

Midhurst and Easebourne under-tens won their age group at the Storrington six-a-side tournament. In seven games they had six wins and a draw, scoring 12 goals and conceding none.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!