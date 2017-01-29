GALLERY: It’s a grey Grays day for Rocks

It was a bad day at the office for Bogonr as the bottom team in the Ryman premier beat the top team.

James Fraser looked like he has rescued a Rocks point with an 85th-minute equaliser, only for the Essex side to nick a winner in injury time.

Sami El-Abd tries to put the Grays defence under pressure / Picture by Tim Hale

Jamie Howell’s team are still top but by only one point, with Needham Market and Havant both closing the gap with victories.

Bognor hope for better when they go to Burgess Hill on Tuesday.

