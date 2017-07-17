GALLERY: Rocks mark Pompey visit as a good day for club

Bognor bosses were pleased with the success of Pompey’s annual visit - on and off the pitch.

The Blues won 2-0 but most felt the Rocks had given them their toughest pre-season test to date, a week after Kenny Jackett’s side had won 6-0 at Havant.

The Rocks get ready for their Pompey test / Picture by Tim Hale

Coach Darin Killpartrick felt the Rocks did well to contain Pompey for long periods, beaten only by early and late strikes by Brett Pitman.

And with a crowd estimated to be 1,800 packing into the ground, it was also an important payday for Bognor ahead of their National League South campaign.

See a gallery of pictures by Tim Hale, above

Read the match report and see video highlights here

And hear what Darin Killpartrick had to say in our five-minute post-match interview here

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!