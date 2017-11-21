Goodwood juniors take Sussex golf gongs

Junior players from Goodwood have been crowned champions in the under-13 and under-15 categories of the Sussex County Golf Union’s Order of Merit series in 2017, the final round of which was held at Bognor Golf Club.

In the under-13 league, Goodwood took the top three positions and had six players in the top 11 placings. Jamie Burchell topped the table, finishing with a highly-impressive 98 points, ahead of Harry Callow on 86 and Joe Sykes on 77.

Burchell has enjoyed a terrific season, as he also achieved the highest gross score at the Sussex under-13 championships at Lindfield in August.

Goodwood took four out of the top five positions in the under-15 league, with Max Herring finishing at the top of the table having amassed 85 points.

Sykes, Burchell and club champion Alexander Westerdijk all featured in the top five, with Westerdijk also finishing a highly-creditable third in the under-18 league.

Sykes, Burchell, Herring and Peter Davies all placed in the top ten of the under-18 table as well, all playing well above their age bracket.

A special mention must go to Thady White, who at the age of nine, won the handicap competition in the under-15 boys’ championship and finished seventh in the under-13 Order of Merit.

Sykes said: “My highlight of the season has to be getting selected for the England under-16 regional squad where I will get high-level coaching with a better standard of players. I have had a great year and have really enjoyed representing Goodwood at many events around the country. All in all, 2017 was a fantastic year!”

Burchell said: “Winning the Nevil & East Sussex National under-18 junior open and the Sussex under-13 Scratch Competition were my best moments.”

Stuart Gillett, general manager for golf and leisure at Goodwood, said: “To have witnessed the development of our junior team has been wonderful. They have been rewarded for their hard work with great results on the golf course and there is a real spirit and camaraderie among them.

“To have two age-group county champions is an achievement we are hugely proud of. The success of 2017 is testament to the hard work that the team here at Goodwood have put in over the past couple of years.

“I must also pay thanks to the parents, whose support of what we are doing is hugely appreciated. In addition, the sponsorship of the junior team clothing by BagSOLO has helped the youngsters look and feel more professional.”

CHICHESTER

The new lady captain’s drive-in saw plenty of ladies out in support. Fiona Walsh, the outgoing captain, putted out on the 18th with a stunning putt before new captain Jane Buckley was welcomed to the tune of Bring Me Sunshine.

Having selected the envelope containing a nine-iron she drove a magnificent distance from the first tee. There followed a reverse waltz competition for 45 ladies which had to be abandoned after a few holes because of the weather.

The ladies were treated to mince pies and mulled wine on their return to the clubhouse and the raffle, game fees and a ‘guess the distance’ contest raised £240 for the captain’s chosen charity, the Chichester Stroke Association.

Christine Hillier was the winner of the ‘guess the distance’ prize with the exact result of 103 yards.

The ladies’ annual prizegiving and annual meeting saw Fiona Walsh thank the section for supporting her charity during the year and a cheque for £3,293.15 was presented to Graham Clark, representing the Cinnamon Trust.

The club have had a very successful year and the predominantly fine weather ensured a full calendar of events.

Other results - Qualifying Stableford - 1 Lisa Mitchelmore 36, 2 Helen Ball 32, 3 Mary-Lou Litton 30. Texas Scramble - 1 Maureen Selway, Margaret Roberts-West and Kathy Donohoe 61.9; 2 Sang Porter, Mo Davison and Janet Leonard 63.9; 3 Angela Perkins, Val Swain and Bev Seymour 64.9. Hallowe’en Magic - 1 Dot Collyer, Fiona Walsh and Maria Mills 110; 2 Janet Leonard, Nicky Eastland and Wendy Jeffery 107; 3 Jane Buckley, Sang Porter and Tricia Robertson 106. Firework Frenzy - 1 Maria Conner 65, 2 Sang Porter 64, 3 Nicky Eastland 61.

The Chichester vets Remembrance Day Trophy was won by David Guest with 39 points. Jim Robertson was second on 36s on countback from Don Phillips. Bryan Morgan and Paul Hills were fourth and fifth with 35 and Nigel Wood next on 34.

It was a good turnout of 65 for the trophy and the vets raised £190 for the Royal British Legion Poppy Fund.

BOGNOR

The club held its popular awards evening, where trophies won during the season were presented after an excellent dinner.

This season’s notable achievements were noted and they included:

* The Jerdein Salver is an inter-club county event which every club is invited to send two ladies to. This year 46 clubs took part. It is an individual Stableford event and then the two ladies’ points are added together. The Jerdein Salver was founded in 1956 and this is the second time Bognor Regis have won it so well done to Chloe Briance and Heather Tidy.

* Chloe Briance and Heather Tidy were both picked for the county first team. Suzanne Taylor and Sian Southerton were picked for the county seconds.

* Harry Malin, Harry Isham and Jake Stoneham were all picked for the county first team for their respective age categories. Katie Field was selected for the county girls’ team and the England south-east side.

* Chris Hickling had his first hole-in-one while representing the captain’s team at Lee-on-the-Solent GC.

COWDRAY PARK

New lady captain Mags Curwood held her drive-in on a lovely day – with a Bake Off ditty and a tee-off from a pile of cake tins.

A total of 81 members played a Texas scramble and Mags was helped on the day by her two grand-daughters. The prizes were well received and the raffle raised just over £700 for Mags’ charity – Riding for the Disabled.

Prizewinners: Mixed Team prize - Mark Howes, Sam Howes, Mandy Lucking, Sean Gallagher 50pts; All Men Team prize - Ken Chapman, Barney Dixon, Laurence Potts, Lewis Chapman 47; Ladies’ Team prize - Carolyn Scott, Vicky Lush, Pauline Lamb, Maureen Bailey 45. Stripey Ball competition - 1 Marilyn Davis, Kate O’Kelly and Pat White 113pts; 2 Ann Tyrrell, Imke Sanderson and Marnie Evans 101; 3 Sue Brown, Mary Sexton and Di Hardcastle 100; 4 Angela Pike, Barbara Smith and Julia Kelly 98. November Stableford - Div 1 - 1 Jane Holden 32pts; 2 Marilyn Davis 31. Div 2 - 1 Jo Fife 37; 2 Catherine Staples 36. Div 3 - 1 Pat White 27; 2 Sue Smith 27.