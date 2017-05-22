Search

Haywards Heath Town title win and promotion in balance as they are deducted NINE points

Shaun Saunders on the final day of the season with players

Haywards Heath Town have been handed a NINE point deduction after an SCFL hearing tonight (Monday).

Heath had a charge of misconduct upheld by the FA last week.

A statement on the club's website said: "An SCFL hearing Heath were fined £50 and issued with a 9 league point deduction for the three matches that Melford Simpson played in while unknowingly being placed on sine die by Fisher FC for a £10 club fine.

"The club now have 14 days to appeal the punishment handed down to them by taking it the FA.

"The club are obviously very disappointed with the decision."