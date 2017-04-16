Hellen and Simmonds to replace Lions boss Bennett

Pagham have appointed Richie Hellen and Tom Simmonds as joint managers for next season after Mark Bennett revealed he was leaving the club.

Bennett, who took over at Nyetimber Lane midway through the 2015-16 season, said he had enjoyed his time in charge of the first team and was grateful for all the support he had receieved.

Hellen, who was Bennett’s No2, and Simmonds, already at Nyetimber Lane in a coaching role, will take over for the new campaign, with Will Searle becoming first-team coach.

Pagham chairman Tony Shea thanked Bennett for his services to the Lions.

“We would also like to wish Mark all the best for the future,” said Shea.

“The club feels Richie’s experience coupled with Tom and Will’s proven success with the under-18 and 21 teams means the club will continue to move forward.”

The club feels Richie’s experience coupled with Tom and Will’s proven success with the under-18 and 21 teams means the club will continue to move forward. Tony Shea

Bennett will continue until the end of the season and will hope to finish on a high by guiding the Lions to victory in the Peter Bentley Cup final on Monday, May 1, against Haywards Heath.

Bennett has said he is unlikely to go straight back into the game as he feels he needs a rest from football management.

With three league games left, Pagham look good to finish in fourth spot in the Southern Combination premier.

Although the club are sorry to see him go they will ensure that he gets all the support to finish the season in the best way possible.

STEVE BONE

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!