Hemed: It was important to get back to winning ways

Two-goal Tomer Hemed said it was important for Albion to get back to winning ways this afternoon after a three-game winless run.

Brighton eased to a 4-1 victory at home to Burton Albion to return to the top of the Championship, for a few hours at least.

It was a seventh successive home win for the Seagulls in all competitions and Hemed, who now has five goals in his last four games and 12 in total this season, said: "I'm very happy with the win, it was important for us to get back to winning ways.

"It's my job to score goals and I'm happy I did today.

"The game was quite difficult because they defended well and they are a very good team, who play good football.

"The gaffer spoke in the changing room (at half-time) about what we needed to do better and we saw the difference in the second half."

Hemed started just his 13th league match of the season today and said: "I try to give the gaffer in every training session a reason for me to play.

"In the past three games, I've scored goals so I knew that I'm in good shape and there is a good chance I would start today. Again, I'm happy I had an opportunity today and scored again and helped the team to win."

On now looking to better last season's 17-goal total, Hemed said: "I'm not thinking about last season, I'm just trying to do my best until the end of the season.

"I know that my goals are very important for the team and I want to help the team to achieve our target, so I will try to push to give everything every game, to score as much as I can to help the team to win games."

With three of the next four matches now at the Amex, Hemed added: "It was important today to win the game. For us, we need to think about starting a new run, to start to win games and get as many points as we can.

"It will be tough until the end, so every point is important."

