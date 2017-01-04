However it’s remembered, Pompey’s 2016 will not be forgotten

It was another 12 dramatic months in the life and times of Portsmouth Football Club.

Yes, 2016 was certainly not short of incident, drama and amusing moments.

Michael Doyle applauds angry Pompey fans at Barnet. Picture: Joe Pepler

Here’s a slightly leftfield look back at the best and worst of a memorable year as we look forward to a brighter 2017.

Best retort

Journalist after the Cambridge win: Have you scored many headers? Conor Chaplin: Just the goal of the season against Wycombe...

Worst eyesight

I saw it, you saw it and the whole of Fratton Park saw it – but ref Oliver Langford missed Jamille Matt putting his head into Michael Doyle in the play-off first leg.

Best bit of business

That 20-per-cent sell-on clause put in Premier League-bound Adam Webster’s Ipswich contract.

Worst stats

Pompey clocking up 23 shots to Carlisle’s two but the visitors escape with a 1-1 opening-day draw thanks to a wonder show from keeper Mark Gillespie.

Best Karma

Newport County boss Graham Westley dances a jig in the technical area with his side 2-0 up. Ten seconds later it’s 2-1 – and 21 minutes after that Kal Naismith bagged the winner.

Worst 94th minute

Can someone just erase the 60 seconds at Morecambe in which keeper Barry Roche scored to earn his side a 1-1 draw.

Best conversion

It was Kal Naismith until he was usurped a week later by Gary Roberts’ penalty miss against Luton.

Worst clobber

Jack Whatmough. No aspiring fashion guru would turn up in the tired old grey fleece tracksuit he rocked up to training in the other day.

Best retaliation

Paul Cook, fuming about Derek Adams not returning his calls, goes public on interest in Reuben Reid. A managerial rivalry is born.

Worst celebration

Christian Burgess against Orient. ‘The worst celebration ever in English football,’ according to Gary Roberts.

Best Pele/Zlatan/Zizou impression

Conor Chaplin channels the greats of yesteryear with an overhead-kick fit for Pele in Escape to Victory.

Worst cameo

Blink and you missed him but Conor Wilkinson played 21 minutes against Northampton. Beating defender Dominic Hyam by, erm, 21 minutes.

Best thrashing

The 5-1 tanning of Barnet was decent – but nothing on Pompey Ladies battering our friends from Southampton 10-2.

Worst wait

All bleedin’ season for the three-game winning run which eventually turned up in April.

Best performance

Luton away edges Accrington.

Worst performance

York edges Newport County.

Best Kofi Annan impression

Michael Doyle fronting up to Pompey fans, who outnumbered home supporters, in the disappointing loss at Barnet.

Worst Kofi Annan

impression

Michael Doyle’s half-time bust-up with Christian Burgess against Stevenage. Who says the players don’t care?

Best interview

Our own Jeff Marshman questioning himself on our Pompey Talk programme.

Check it out. On the other the hand, don’t bother.

Worst Interview

Poor, old BBC Radio Solent reporter Kevan James inadvertently rubbing Paul Cook up the wrong way hours after play-off heartbreak.

The former Hampshire man’s always been more comfortable on the cricket beat.

Best Shakin’ Stevens impression

Kyle Bennett and Kal Naismith team up to get us in the festive spirit with their rendition of Merry Christmas Everyone.

Worst Masterchef

Many of us wish we hadn’t but Milan Lalkovic has never encountered a sprout.