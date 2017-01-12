Johnny Cantor: Spotlight is beginning to shine on the Seagulls

I’m all for trying new things but dry January is probably not the most thrilling of challenges I have taken on in my life.

Mind you, it means I can justify a decent cup of coffee. I love it (life in the fast lane, eh!).



And you need it sometimes in this job. While sipping a flat white in a certain chain this week I bumped into a reporter I used to see regularly on the circuit. He now works on both national TV and radio.



He was fully aware of the Albion’s progress and promotion potential. As soon as I had said goodbye I opened my national newspaper of choice for that particular day and there was a virtual double-page spread on the Seagulls wing wizard Anthony Knockaert.



Basically the word is out. Of course on BBC Sussex and in the local area we are immersed in the story but as the weeks go on, the column inches seem to increase in the nationals and airtime on the networks extends.



There are certainly plenty of different storylines for scribes and broadcasters to get stuck into. The star player on an emotional journey, a local owner with the club at heart, a club that has risen from the edge of the abyss, a club that lost its home, a club unified after a tragedy and, of course, a team winning matches. It’s all there.



If Chris Hughton’s side are successful this season and achieve the aim of Premier League football for the first time in their history it’s fair to say they will be in full focus.



It may be difficult to shift the top six off the back pages but football fans across the land will be even more familiar with the Seagulls’ story.



Many within the club may prefer to go under the radar but that may become impossible over the next five months. For supporters it is something to savour, especially those who have secured a place on the list for season tickets! There are no guarantees but the prospect is just like my flat white, mouthwatering.

Johnny Cantor covers Brighton & Hove Albion as a commentator and reporter for BBC Sussex Sport.

Follow all the action, home or away, on BBC Sussex Sport or Twitter: @BBCSussexSport or @johnnycburger

To read more by Johnny Cantor, visit www.johnnycantor.com

