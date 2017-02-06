Knight: Defeats hurt but Pompey need support more than ever

Was that bad luck or bad finishing which cost us on Saturday?

It was probably a bit of both which led to us coming away empty-handed from Wycombe.

There’s no doubt it was a decent performance. Unfortunately, we haven’t got the result.

We didn’t get any fortune whatsoever, that’s for sure.

But, by the same token, we probably should’ve been one up after 10 seconds.

Young Jamal Lowe could’ve had a full debut to remember, but dragged his shot wide after a great bit of play.

Maybe you can forgive him that one with it coming so early.

Eoin Doyle showed flashes of his quality and why the gaffer was so keen to bring him in.

The Irishman produced a lovely turn to get clear in the first half.

With the standards he has set in his career he would probably have liked to have done better with his shot from the edge of the box.

And Enda Stevens should have done better with his finish, although there’s credit to the keeper for standing up.

A natural finisher would probably passed that one in, but that was a full-back’s shot sadly!

Unfortunately, not taking one of those chances ended up costing us after we got done by a freakish deflection.

We got ourselves into good positions on a number of occasions, but let ourselves down with the final ball at times.

So that came back to bite us on the backside in the end.

You do need a bit of luck, though, and that was missing for us.

No-one cares about that, however. We want wins and that’s all that matters.

Every game’s a huge game when you play for Pompey – but the next couple are big.

The reaction of the fans, however, will have buoyed the lads afterwards.

They will have been lifted by that ovation on the final whistle, that’s for sure.

And there was a nice touch from Michael Doyle giving his shirt to one of the young travelling fans.

It’s clear we’re going to need that togetherness now moving forward with the season at a critical stage.

We say it plenty of times, but we’re definitely going to need that wall of sound against Accrington.

We need those brilliant fans of ours to show the backing we’re known for.

I’m not going to try to bamboozle anyone. Those last two defeats do hurt us.

But, by the same token, they are not fatal losses.

There were signs in the performance we can get back on track moving forward.

What is clear, however, is we need a united front as we chase our ambitions of promotion.