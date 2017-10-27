Lavant lose to leaders.. Petworth pick up points... Felpham fly

Lavant slipped to a defeat against Angmering Seniors, while Petworth were too strong for East Dean, and Felpham Colts won against Nyetimber Pirates Reserves.

Here are all the latest WSFL reports...

Lavant 0 Angmering Seniors 1

West Sussex League premier

Lavant’s recent good run of form came to an abrupt halt as they lost to a late goal from the league leaders.

They more than matched the table-toppers but were unable to take their chances.

The first half was even and both teams struggled for creativity in blustery conditions.

It came to life in the second half and both keepers were called into action with regularity.

First Ashley Court in the Lavant goal kept out two low rasping efforts from outside the box.

Then came Lavant’s opportunities. First Zachary Moy raced on to a James Sandford flick on but his low effort flew just wide. Then Sandford shot from just inside the box but the keeper parried his effort to safety.

Angmering stole the three points after a deep ball caused trouble in the Lavant defence which allowed their tall centre forward to head in from a couple of yards.

Despite late pressure Lavant were unable to prevent another league defeat.

East Dean 1 Petworth 4

West Sussex League Championship South

A Dan Warren hat-trick and another goal from captain Rob Torode saw Petworth claim another good three points.

In a game they dominated, Petworth started well and could have scored earlier than they did. But Warren opened the scoring with a well-worked goal, swiftly followed by a neat volleyed finish from Torode to make it 2-0.

East Dean scored an excellent goal to get back into it, Sam Nicholson scoring his first for the club with a quick turn and neat finish.

But Warren scored just before half-time to restore the two-goal lead. And Petworth’s dominance was rewarded with Warren completing his hat trick with 15 minutes left.

The Dean will need to raise there game again when they travel to Newtown Villa Reserves in the cup on Saturday.

East Dean: Phillpot, Chandler, Freeman, Dunne, Rixon, O’Donnell, Richards, Ferre, Nicholson, Ford, Dray.

Petworth: Burrows, T Carter, Ford, Torode, Burrows, A Carter, Wells, Underwood, Taylor, Skerry (Creed), Warren.

Nyetimber Pirates Res 1 Felpham Colts 2

Felpham Colts recorded a deserved win over a strong Pirates Reserves side at windswept Westmeads.

Adam Blythmann was recalled to partner Ben Applin at centre-half whilst there was a debut for Liam Wahlberg up front.

Colts were first to create a chance when Helder Carvalho sprinted clear but screwed his effort well wide.

The opening goal came on 12 minutes but it was the visitors who scored it with an assist from the weather. A corner was swung in with Laurentin Schtea coming out to claim the ball he appeared to be impeded by a Pirates attacker. The ball was headed off the line twice but the wind carried it in.

Felpham rallied and were level by half-time. Good pressure from Colts led to a back-pass being played to the home keeper. He kicked the ball at Brad Vaughan, who was closing him down. The ball rebounded to Wahlberg, who had a simple tap-in.

Colts took the lead early in the second half, Robert Brown’s well-struck effort deflecting in off Carvalho.

Colts looked solid defensively and Pirates were largely restricted to long-range efforts.

Colts: Schtea, J Parke, Wilcock, Applin, Blythmann, Carvalho, Bircham, Bushell, Vaughan, Loveridge, Wahlberg. Subs used: White, Brown.

Felpham Colts Res 2 Lodsworth 2

Div five south

After going 2-0 down against the wind, Colts Reserves rallied and Groom planted a sweet header beyond the keeper from a Newell long throw. Then Bennett slotted home after a through ball.

There was a debut for the club for Bambridge, whilst ex youth section Colts Groom,Down and Riley made their first appearances.

Colts Res: Riley, Stephenson, Newell, Dawkins, Abdou, Groom, Bambridge, S Tetley, Bennett, Lowther, Zalatu. Subs used: Denby, Down, L Tetley.