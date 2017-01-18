Lowe: I’ll give Pompey fans goals they want

JAMAL LOWE is ready to embrace the hype and give Pompey fans the goals they want.

The Blues’ new attacking talent told of how he’s been lifted by the attention he’s received since completing his dream move to Fratton Park.

And the non-league hot shot is ready to take on the weight of expectation and rise to the challenge of hitting the goal trail in League Two.

Lowe made his Pompey bow as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Leyton Orient.

That was an occasion for the 22-year-old to embrace after his October move from Hampton & Richmond was finally completed.

The forward knows fans will be watching, hopefully, for him to make an impact in the Blues’ bid for promotion – and that’s exactly what he intends to do.

He said: There’s been quite bit of anticipation from the supporters.

‘Maybe that’s because I signed a couple of months ago and they want to see what they’ve got. You can’t blame them for that.

‘Hopefully, they get to see what they’ve signed over the next few months and the remainder of the season.

‘It’s great when you see all this positive stuff from people, it just makes you feel that little more comfortable and wanted. That’s a major positive.

‘I’ll just take the expectations in my stride. I know the fans are desperate to win and I’m here to score goals.

‘That’s what I want to do. I wasn’t surprised to see the attention and desire to see me score goals – because that’s what I want to do anyway.

‘Basically, I’m going to give them what they want to see!’

Lowe turned down interest from other clubs to agree an 18-month contract with Pompey, sealing the move from National League South.

It resurrects his position in the pro ranks after the England C international left Barnet in 2015.

The new arrival is now settling into his new surroundings after moving to the area with his partner.

He stated he’s been made to feel at home immediately as part of Paul Cook’s squad.

Now the ambition is to deliver on the target of getting the Blues out of the division with 20 games remaining.

Lowe added: ‘I’ve moved down here to Southsea, and that’s a big help. That’s better than travelling for an hour-and-a-half every day. That’s a major factor.

‘The boys and the staff have been welcoming, too, and that helps.

‘When I got the call to come here it was a no-brainer.

‘There were a few other clubs floating around but when you get the call from Portsmouth you can’t turn them down. It was a no-brainer for me.

‘The club’s going up. It’s the only place it can go.

‘It’s got the fan base, the players, the staff and the facilities to push the club forward.

‘It’s going to be a journey here.’