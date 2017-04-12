Michael Eisner reveals Pompey ambitions

American billionaire Michael Eisner has outlined his Pompey vision.

The former Disney chief executive remains locked in negotiations over a Fratton Park takeover.

Now he has broken his public silence on the reasons behind his desire to invest in the League Two promotion contenders.

Speaking exclusively to our sister paper The News, Eisner revealed his aim to catapult the Blues back into the Premier League.

The 75-year-old has pledged the prospective deal through his Tornante investment company will not involve leveraged debt.

Eisner’s blueprint also consists of remaining at Fratton Park, but carrying out extensive safety and rebuilding work.

There will also be the creation of a heritage board, possessing a veto on any attempts at changing Pompey’s name, colours or building a new home more than 15 miles from the city centre.

In addition, Pompey Supporters’ Trust shareholders stand to each receive their £1,000 back.

However, presently there are no plans for fan representation on a revamped club board.

Now Eisner is waiting for bid approval to enable him to put proposals in person to shareholders before the May 6 visit of Cheltenham.

For the full interview see the Portsmouth News.