Midhurst go the extra Mile to see off Oak... Selsey stun Steyning

There were excellent victories for Midhurst and Selsey in the latest round of SCFL division-two games.

Midhurst left it late to see off Mile Oak at the Rotherfield while the Blues struck five at Steyning.

Read the reports below and get all the local football in the Observer every Thursday.

Midhurst 3 Mile Oak 2

SCFL division one

Gary Norgate scored his 20th goal of the season with virtually the last kick of the game to give Midhurst their fourth consecutive win in an enthralling encounter at the Rotherfield.

All I ask for week in week out is hard work, consistency and effort and the lads have given me that for the past couple of months. Dave Berkowitz

Dave Berkowitz’s team have won five out of their past six games with their only defeat in that spell a 2-1 loss against table-toppers East Preston.

Togetherness, hard work and a never-say-die attitude saw the Stags come out on top yet again.

A slow start for the hosts saw Mile Oak dominate early stages and have several opportunities to take the lead.

The Midhurst back four of Joel Stevens, Mark Broughton, Luke Martin and Nathan Hunt, with Billy Nash in goal, are looking a real solid base and kept the visitors at bay. Nash made a couple of excellent saves.

As the half went on, Midhurst came into the game. Paul Grantham was starting to break up a lot of Oaks attacks in a new holding midfield role. This allowed Lewis Hamilton and Ben Kemplin to get the Stags on the front foot. A couple of half chances came and went, Any Kirby having the best.

The opener came as Nathan Hunt released Liam Dreckmann, whose first-time cross found Norgate. The striker was fouled 20 yards from goal and Hamilton stepped up with a sweet strike into the top corner.

Mile Oak got their equaliser on 52 minutes. An interception on the halfway line saw Remi Coates set free and he slotted home.

Midhurst soon regained the lead. A counter-attack down the visitors’ left was knocked out for a corner. Lewis Hamilton’s pinpoint delivery found the head of Liam Dreckmann who directed it home.

Mile Oak levelled again on 80 minutes. A ball into the Stags box wasn’t dealt with and Anthony Burnett tapped home.

With Oak pushing for promotion and needing the three points they looked to attack and get the winner.

Alex Brazier and Harry Tollworthy, two of Midhurst’s youth system products, came into the game and had a hand in the winner.

Brazier made a crucial interception with the visitors on the attack which led to Tollworthy finding Dreckmann. His precise ball found Norgate and his thunderous strike won the game with seconds to spare.

Manager Berkowitz said: “All I ask for week in week out is hard work, consistency and effort and the lads have given me that for the past couple of months.

“A few results didn’t go our way around the turn of the year which happens, but our recent run has been testament to the fantastic squad I have.

“I couldn’t ask for more – the boys are reaping the rewards. It’s a shame the season is coming to a close and not just started. I see myself as a lucky manager to be at this fabulous club.”

Midhurst: Nash, Stevens (Brazier 75), Broughton, Martin (Tollworthy 70), Hunt, Grantham, Hamilton, Kemplin, Kirby, Norgate, Dreckmann. Subs: Cowell, Chaplin, Larvin.

Steyning 1 Selsey 5

SCFL division one

A five-star performance from Steve Bailey’s men saw the Blues blow away high-flying Steyning at the Shooting Fields.

Selsey started very strongly, not letting the home side settle through a mix of pressing and closing down when out of possession and quick, slick passing when attacking.

Tom Groom opened the scoring on 21 minutes with a fine solo effort, cutting in from the right and firing in an unstoppable shot from 20 yards. Just two minutes later it was 2-0 as Ryan Morey ran on to a through-ball from Brad Dean and finished in style.

Selsey continued to dominate possession for the remainder of the first half keeping Steyning contained.

The second half continued in the same vein and the third goal came when Morey calmly slotted home on 53 minutes after an excellent passing move.

Selsey wanted more goals and were rewarded when Brad Dean headed home a cross from midfield workhorse and MoM Ryan Chittock.

Matt Boulton bundled home the ball soon after from close range to make it 5-0 on 72 minutes. Selsey could have scored more as substitutes Forry and Miller spurned chances to increase the lead.

Late on the hosts had a couple of chances. The first was superbly saved by keeper Warren Boyt, but he could do nothing about the second which was converted from close-range.

Selsey: Boyt, Low, Boulton, Kilhams, Chittock, Corell, Clarke, Groom, Dean, Morey, Miller, Mepham, Forry, Parsons, Ebling.

* Selsey have a fixture change this Saturday and are now at home to Saltdean (3pm).

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!