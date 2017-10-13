Midhurst sink Seaford ... Selsey can’t go extra Mile

Buoyant Midhurst beat Seaford 1-0 in blustery conditions at The Crouch.

Numerous changes from the previous week’s win against Oakwood were forced upon the Stags because of unavailability.

The winning moment came late for Midhurst.

In came Jamie Hill at left-back, with Luke Martin partnering Mark Broughton in central defence. Alex Brazier started on the right of midfield with Gary Norgate and Harry Tollworthy in central midfield.

Luke Sheldrick made his first start with the Stags this season and Hamilton returned from a four-game suspension.

The first half contained a few half-chances for both teams. Billy Nash made two excellent one-on-one saves and Sheldrick and Liam Dreckmann had Midhurst’s best chances.

The second half was more open and Hamilton, Dreckmann and Tollworthy linked up well for the Stags’ first real chance. A wicked ball into Seaford’s box from Dreckman found Brazier but he missed a good opportunity.

Midhurst’s back four of Nathan Casselton , Luke Martin, Mark Broughton and Jamie Hill, with Nash in goal, were standing strong with little troubling the Stags No1.

Tollworthy set up Hamilton, who shot wide. On 75 minutes, Norgate and Hamilton set up Sheldrick but the striker was unable to make contact.

A nasty injury to Tollworthy was suspected to be a dislocation of the shoulder. Keith Martin replaced him.

The winning moment came late for Midhurst. Brazier received the ball on the halfway line and trickery from the winger saw him beat three players and thread a neat ball to Sheldrick. The striker slotted home on 85 minutes.

Midhurst welcomed another 17-year-old on to the pitch on 88 minutes. Matt Tollworthy made his first senior appearance, making a telling contribution playing the closing stages up front.

Midhurst held on through seven minutes of injury time.

The Stags host Mile Oak on Saturday.

Midhurst: Nash, Casselton, L Martin, Broughton, Hill, Norgate, H Tollworthy (K Martin 78), Dreckmann, Brazier, Sheldrick, Hamilton (M Tollworthy 88).

Mile Oak 3 Selsey 1

SCFL division one

Selsey’s indifferent form continued with a disappointing defeat at Mile Oak.

On a difficult pitch in a blustery wind the Blues struggled against a very robust Mile oak team. The home side dominated from start to finish and deservedly took the points.

With Steve Bailey naming a near unchanged side from the cup win at Langney in midweek, the Blues were hoping to keep the pressure on the early pacesetters in division one but the performance never materialised.

They look to get back to winning ways this Saturday when they entertain Langney Wanderers at the High Street Ground.